BOSTON (CBS) – Over the weekend, first responders saved several people who fell through the ice at Spy Pond in Arlington. In Hampstead, New Hampshire Monday morning, a Salem man suffered a head injury when his ATV broke through the ice on Wash Pond.
So how do you know when it's safe to go out? Many first responders say the only safe ice is found in an ice rink.
WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher says southern New England is on the edge of the deep cold needed to produce thick ice.
“It’s easy to freeze that top layer, it’s more difficult to build down and down over time,” Eric Fisher said. “If you don’t know how deep it is, you want to use a lot of caution.”
Everyone should stay off the ice if it is 2″ thick or less.
For ice fishing, you generally want to see 4″ of ice thickness.
Snowmobiles and ATVs require about 5-6″ of ice.
For cars and small trucks 8-12″ is recommended.
Medium trucks and even planes can go on the ice when there is 12-15″ of ice.