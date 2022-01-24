BOSTON (CBS) — “Gronk Playground” is one step closer to reality.
The State House News Service reported Monday that the House referred a bill to rename a playground after former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Committee On Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture.
“The former Charlesbank Playground located on the Esplanade in the city of Boston shall be designated and known as ‘Gronk Playground’ in recognition of the time and resources the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation has dedicated to inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness,” the bill states.
Last May, Gronkowski and his youth foundation donated $1.2 million for a full renovation of the playground, which is expected to be unveiled in 2022.
“It’s the perfect location because it’s where the duck boats come in and out of the Charles River, and you know I love duck boats,” Gronkowski said at the time.
Gronk has been involved in the design process of the playground, which will include more accessible and modern equipment. The donated money will be put towards demolition of the current playground, along with the design, materials, and labor associated with the new one.
"It's going to be spanking brand new, very, very soon and thank you to all the kids out there who support myself also and watch the game of football and everything every Sunday. This is just a little way to give back," Gronkowski said.