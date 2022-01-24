BRAINTREE (CBS) — Two years after narrowly avoiding closure, the Barnes & Noble in Braintree says it is shutting down for good.
“We confirm that we are closing our bookstore in Braintree, MA, as the landlord has chosen to redevelop the space for another tenant,” Barnes & Noble said in a statement. “We have truly enjoyed serving our customers from this location for the past 28 years and appreciate their loyalty and support.”
The Granite Street store averted closure in 2020 despite a lease disagreement.
In Saugus, the Barnes & Noble on Route 1 shut down in January after 25 years in business. In Braintree, however, there’s hope that a new bookstore will be popping up soon.
“We are to open a new bookstore in close proximity and will announce the location shortly,” Barnes & Noble said.
Workers at the Braintree location have been offered jobs at other Barnes & Noble stores for now.