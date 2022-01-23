BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — A man died after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in New Hampshire this weekend. It happened off Interstate 293 South at the off-ramp to Route 101 West in Bedford.
The victim was identified as Christopher Brooks, 47, of Londonderry, New Hampshire.
He and his 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck were the subject of a BOLO alert in New Hampshire on Saturday evening. It's unclear when the crash occurred.
State Police Troopers found the truck, which was heavily damaged and down an embankment, around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. It appears the crash happened long before the car was found.

Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper First Class Francisco Vicente at Francisco.A.Vicente@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8745.