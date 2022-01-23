BROOKLINE (CBS) — Brookline Police provided extra presence at temples throughout the weekend after some “suspicious activity.” They received a report of an unknown man approaching a plainclothes security guard at a local temple and asking strange questions.
The questions included the number of members and if anyone can just walk in off the street, police said. "The man then noticed he was a security guard and left."
Officers were called but they were unable to find the man.
The move to provide more security is out of an abundance of caution.
“In these times, it is important to say something if you see something. And we hope you always know, we are here for you,” police said.