BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Monday, city workers in Boston who haven’t received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine could face disciplinary action.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said staff without proof of vaccination will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting Monday.
Firefighters have been fighting the mandate, arguing it violates a union contract that enables them to get weekly tests if they refuse to get vaccinated.
The deadline for proof of vaccination was January 15, but Wu previously said employees will start being disciplined Monday.