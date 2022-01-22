CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Braintree News, South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE (CBS) – South Shore Plaza in Braintree in closed Saturday afternoon and people are being asked to avoid the area due to police activity.

Braintree Police issued a warning to avoid the area around 3:30 p.m.

A short time later, police said the mall is closed.

According to Braintree Police, anyone who is sheltering in place inside a store can safely come out. Officers will direct those people safely outside.

More details are expected to be released soon, police said.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff