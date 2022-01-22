Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Preparing To 'Make A Run' At Josh McDanielsThe Las Vegas Raiders could be ready to make a run at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next coach, according to one report.

Trail Blazers Rally Past Celtics 109-105Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Boston Celtics 109-105 Friday night.

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying MatchesBefore they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Special Teamer Harvey Langi To One-Year ExtensionThe Patriots re-signed special teamer/linebacker Harvey Langi on Friday.

David Ortiz On Track For Hall Of Fame ElectionBoston’s Big Papi appears headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame -- no last-minute walk-off needed.