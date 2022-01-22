BRAINTREE (CBS) – South Shore Plaza in Braintree in closed Saturday afternoon and people are being asked to avoid the area due to police activity.
Braintree Police issued a warning to avoid the area around 3:30 p.m.
A short time later, police said the mall is closed.
According to Braintree Police, anyone who is sheltering in place inside a store can safely come out. Officers will direct those people safely outside.
More details are expected to be released soon, police said.
No further information is currently available.