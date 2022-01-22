SALEM (CBS) — Inside gifts shops, bakeries and restaurants in Salem are employees are busy trying to keep up.

“We are looking for front-end help and back-end help. Anything. We are pretty short-staffed,” Holly Robinson of the Chocolate House said.

Business owners in Salem say the pandemic has made for some challenging working conditions and staffing shortages. Now the city is offering a $500 bonus to workers at Salem businesses complying with the vaccine mandate.

Qualifying workers must have been on the payroll between Jan. 15, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2022. Whether they are existing employees or new hires, eligible workers must work at the business for at least six consecutive weeks.

“We are hoping this is a tool that helps our small businesses and also recognize the efforts of our frontline staff,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said.

Robinson says they applied for the Salem Employee Incentive Program. They recently had to briefly shut down because they didn’t have enough employees.

“We are trying to do the best we can. We used to be open seven days a week, and now we are doing Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So we’ve limited our hours,” Robinson said.

Aris Tzaaris opened up The Red Line Café last year in the middle of the pandemic.

“People don’t want to come for work. It’s crazy,” he said.

Things are quiet in downtown Salem with not a lot of foot traffic. But in just a few months, the busy season will kick in, and that means a lot of small businesses we will be looking to hire employees, which is why they hope the city incentive plan will work.

“We are looking for extra help,” Tzaaris said.

The incentive only applies to businesses where vaccine and mask mandate is in place.