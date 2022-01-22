WILMINGTON (CBS) – The woman killed Friday night when her car was hit by a Commuter Rail train in Wilmington has been identified as 68-year-old Roberta Sausville.

Sausville, a Wilmington resident, was driving eastbound along Middlesex Avenue and was crossing the railroad when she was hit. No one else was in the car.

Transit Police said the impact pushed Sausville’s car 40-50 yards. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The Wilmington Board of Selectmen released a statement, saying there are reports that safety features did not activate in the area before the train traveled through.

The Board of Selectmen offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Wilmington resident who lost her life when the vehicle she was traveling in was struck by an MBTA commuter train just before 6:00 pm last evening. The Board will be demanding answers from the MBTA as to why safety features at the north Wilmington crossing reportedly did not activate and assurances from the MBTA that procedures are in place to maintain operability of the crossing arms and lights at their rail crossing.

There were 54 people on the train, which was inbound to Boston. No injuries were reported.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Saturday the crash remains under investigation by her office along with Massachusetts State Police, Wilmington Police and MBTA Transit Police.