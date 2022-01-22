CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A car rolled over and crashed into three parked cars in Cambridge on Saturday morning. Two people were hurt in the crash, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The Cambridge Fire Department and EMS crews responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Cambridge Police say the accident took place at the intersection of Broadway and Highland Street.

A car rolled over in Cambridge Saturday morning. (Photo Credit: Cambridge Police)

The two people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

There were delays in the area shortly after the crash, but traffic opened up again around 9 a.m.

