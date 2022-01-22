WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

38 minutes ago

Owners Of 'Short-Staffed' Salem Businesses Complying With Vaccine Mandate Hope New $500 Incentive Attracts WorkersWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

41 minutes ago

Vigil And March Held In Belmont For Henry Tapia, One Year After Being Killed In Road Rage ConfrontationA Belmont father who was killed one year ago in a road age incident was remembered on Saturday with a march and a candlelight vigil. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

45 minutes ago

1 Killed, 1 Hurt During Accidental Fire At Arlington Apartments For Elderly And DisabledOne woman was killed and another was injured when a fire broke out Saturday morning at an apartment building in Arlington that houses elderly residents and people with disabilities.

47 minutes ago

Driver Killed By Commuter Rail Train In Wilmington Identified; MBTA Says 'Human Error' Focus Of InvestigationThe woman killed Friday night when her car was hit by a Commuter Rail train in Wilmington has been identified as 68-year-old Roberta Sausville.

48 minutes ago