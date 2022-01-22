CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A car rolled over and crashed into three parked cars in Cambridge on Saturday morning. Two people were hurt in the crash, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
The Cambridge Fire Department and EMS crews responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Cambridge Police say the accident took place at the intersection of Broadway and Highland Street.
The two people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals.
There were delays in the area shortly after the crash, but traffic opened up again around 9 a.m.