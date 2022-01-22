BELMONT (CBS) — A Belmont father who was killed one year ago in a road age incident was remembered on Saturday with a march and a candlelight vigil. 35-year-old Henry Tapia was a Black and Latino man, and authorities say his skin color became part of his assailant’s motive.

On the same road where the tragedy unfolded, candle-toting marchers mourned the death of Tapia, even as many were quick to admit that his memory always brings a smile.

“His main goal was to make sure everybody was laughing,” Courtney Morton said, Tapia’s girlfriend.

Morton was among them recalling that day a year ago when the father of her youngest son was run over and killed during a road rage incident by a man who prosecutors say called Tapia the “N-Word” as their dispute escalated.

Dean Kapsalis of Hudson is facing murder charges in the case.

On Saturday, more than a hundred people turned out to condemn the crime and racial injustice, as Belmont town leaders offered a proclamation in Tapia’s honor.

“And I thank all of you immensely for being there for me and my children and my family in this time that we all needed you the most,” Morton said

But the people in attendance also wanted to remember the engaged dad, avid gamer, and big teddy bear, who had the special ability to lift those around him.

“He was a bucket full of joy, full of laughter. He had a laugh that you could never forget,” said Danny Garcia.

His son Elias must now grow up without a dad. But as the boy’s mother fielded hug after hug, she was confident her young son is in good hands.

“There’s definitely trauma, but there’s a huge community behind him that will hopefully support him,” said Morton.

In addition to the murder accusation, Kapsalis is facing federal civil rights charges. The Tapia family has also filed a wrongful death suit against him.