ARLINGTON (CBS) – One woman was killed and another was injured when a fire broke out Saturday morning at an apartment building in Arlington that houses elderly residents and people with disabilities.
It happened around 4 a.m. at Chestnut Manor on Medford Street. Firefighters were met with a “large volume” of smoke in a third floor unit.
Residents had self-evacuated to the balcony and were coming out an adjacent unit when firefighters got to the scene.
Flames were contained to one unit.
The woman who lived in the unit next to where flames started was taken to an area hospital but did not survive. The woman who lives where the fire began was rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital with “smoke-related injuries.”
Depute Fire Chief James Bailey said the fire walls saved the rest of the building.
About 100 people were evacuated during the fire, but only 12-15 people were displaced due to smoke and water damage. The unit where the fire started was a complete loss.
No firefighters were injured.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.