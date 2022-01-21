BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can sample local beer, try a unique way of enjoying the outdoors, and catch a local film festival with the family. It’s all a part of our To Do List.

NEW ENGLAND BEER FESTIVAL

The New England Beer Festival is being held at Time Out Market on Saturday and Sunday. Starting at 12 p.m. each day, you can sample dozens of different beers from some of the area’s best breweries. The event is only for people 21 and older.

https://www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/new-england-beer-festival/

When: Saturday & Sunday from 12-5pm

Where: Time Out Market, 401 Park Drive, Boston

Cost: Free (have to be 21 or older)

WINTER FIRE PITS

Now available for reservations at Bow Market in Somerville are fire pits and green houses! Food and drinks are self service, with over a dozen different vendors to choose from. Reservations are for 90 minutes and are $3-5 per season.

https://www.bowmarketsomerville.com

When: Individual business hours are available here

Where: 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Cost: $3-$5 per person

BELMONT WORLD FILM’S FAMILY FESTIVAL

Belmont World Film’s annual family festival comes to a close this Sunday. Films are available for streaming online, with the virtual screenings starting at just $10. Online workshops are also being offered.

https://www.belmontworldfilm.org

When: Now through Sunday

Where: Online and in-person

Cost: Virtual screenings start at $10

NASH BAR & STAGE

Nash Bar & Stage is now open for business in the Theatre District. The restaurant will be open daily, and in addition to Southern food, you’ll find live music, line dancing, and Nashville-style songwriter circles.

https://www.nashbarboston.com/about-us/

When: Sunday-Wednesday from 4pm-midnight, Thursday from 4pm-1am, Friday from 4pm-2am, Saturday from 2pm-2am

Where: 253 Tremont Street, Boston

Cost: N/A