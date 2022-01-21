BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can sample local beer, try a unique way of enjoying the outdoors, and catch a local film festival with the family. It’s all a part of our To Do List.
NEW ENGLAND BEER FESTIVAL
The New England Beer Festival is being held at Time Out Market on Saturday and Sunday. Starting at 12 p.m. each day, you can sample dozens of different beers from some of the area’s best breweries. The event is only for people 21 and older.
https://www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/new-england-beer-festival/
When: Saturday & Sunday from 12-5pm
Where: Time Out Market, 401 Park Drive, Boston
Cost: Free (have to be 21 or older)
WINTER FIRE PITS
Now available for reservations at Bow Market in Somerville are fire pits and green houses! Food and drinks are self service, with over a dozen different vendors to choose from. Reservations are for 90 minutes and are $3-5 per season.
https://www.bowmarketsomerville.com
When: Individual business hours are available here
Where: 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
Cost: $3-$5 per person
BELMONT WORLD FILM’S FAMILY FESTIVAL
Belmont World Film’s annual family festival comes to a close this Sunday. Films are available for streaming online, with the virtual screenings starting at just $10. Online workshops are also being offered.
https://www.belmontworldfilm.org
When: Now through Sunday
Where: Online and in-person
Cost: Virtual screenings start at $10
NASH BAR & STAGE
Nash Bar & Stage is now open for business in the Theatre District. The restaurant will be open daily, and in addition to Southern food, you’ll find live music, line dancing, and Nashville-style songwriter circles.
https://www.nashbarboston.com/about-us/
When: Sunday-Wednesday from 4pm-midnight, Thursday from 4pm-1am, Friday from 4pm-2am, Saturday from 2pm-2am
Where: 253 Tremont Street, Boston
Cost: N/A