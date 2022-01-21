SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The city of Somerville will not adopt a COVID vaccine passport-style system that is in use in Boston and other communities.

On Thursday night, the city’s Board of Health defeated the proposal by a count of two to one.

In a statement, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyn said that while she disagrees with the Board’s decision, she respects the consideration that went into it.

“The important takeaway from last night’s hearing is that the Board and the City are in agreement that vaccination is critical to getting this virus under control.

The question for us is which tools do we use to advance that goal. Naturally, we were hoping the Board would support the proposed requirement, but I respect their decision and their thoughtful deliberation, so today we move on to the next effort. My focus now, as before, remains fully on using every strategy we have to take on the pandemic.

Since day one in office, I’ve had staff doubling down to increase access to testing, masks, vaccines, information, and financial and health supports. This decision will not slow us down, it just adds fuel to our efforts to address the virus on every front.”

Boston’s vaccine mandate started last Saturday. Anyone who enters a Boston restaurant, bar, or entertainment venue will be required to show proof of at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.