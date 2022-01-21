SALEM (CBS) — The city of Salem, Massachusetts is offering a $500 incentive for employees at businesses where proof of COVID vaccination is required.
The goal of the bonus program is "supporting hiring and retaining front-line workers" in businesses covered by the requirement that took effect Jan. 15. Salem is tapping into its American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for it.
Qualifying workers must have been on the payroll between Jan. 15, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2022. Whether they are existing employees or new hires, eligible workers must work at the business for at least six consecutive weeks.
Eligible businesses that also must follow the vaccine mandate include restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment venues, museums, escape rooms, gyms, bowling alleys, and dance and workout studios. Supermarkets, retail stores and personal service businesses that are exempt from the vaccine requirement are not eligible.
“I encourage every eligible business to apply for this financial support program for their qualifying employees,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “We all want Salem’s vibrant small businesses to stay safe, open, and strong, and the employee incentive program is one more tool at our disposal to help make that happen.”
Businesses have until Feb. 7 to apply for the incentive. Click here for more information.