Devin McCourty Will Take Some Time Before Making A Decision About His FutureDevin McCourty has a decision to make about his future, but is going to take some time before determining if he wants to play another season.

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan's Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals GameBrad Marchand is a man of the people -- and one funny guy.

Bruins Upset With 'Cheap Hit' That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over CapitalsBrad Marchand had to leave Boston's win over the Capitals after taking a hit from behind by Washington's Garnet Hathaway, which Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy called a "cheap hit."

McAvoy's Late Goal Lifts Bruins To 4-3 Win Over CapitalsCharlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Josh Allen Opens Up About His Postgame Chat With Bill BelichickBill Belichick made sure to seek out Josh Allen to give him some props after the Bills quarterback completely torched the Patriots in the Wild Card round.