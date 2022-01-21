(CBS) — More than 300,000 baby pacifiers from Mushie & Co. are being recalled because of a potential choking hazard.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s received more than 200 reports of the base of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic.
The “FRIGG” pacifiers were sold at retailers like T.J. Maxx and Amazon between April and December 2021 for about $8 apiece.
Anyone who bought one of the recalled pacifiers should throw it away.
#Recall: About 333,000 FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers. The silicone nipple can detach from the plastic shield; choking hazard. Get a refund. CONTACT: 877-687-4431, productsafety@mushie.com, https://t.co/bNnYc5qnbE or https://t.co/toTqGI0Fwe. Full recall notice: https://t.co/dKmAosoYCm pic.twitter.com/EqvG1kW0ue
— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) January 20, 2022
