BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches.

The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, January 30. The US Men’s National team will then play Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday, February 2.

The Revolution will head to California next week for the continuation of training camp and a pair of friendlies against Los Angeles FC on Jan. 29 and the Los Angeles Galaxy on Feb. 5.

Turner started 13 times for the United States in 2021, posting a 10-1-2 record and nine shutouts. His 13 caps in 2021 are the most by a USMNT goalkeeper in a debut year, while his nine shutouts are a new USMNT record for a calendar year. Turner has started five World Cup Qualifiers during the current campaign in addition to six starts in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, in which he was named the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper. He was also named the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and was an MLS Best XI selection after notching a club record 17 wins for the Revs in MLS action.

Lletget joined New England via trade from the LA Galaxy in December 2021. The 29-year-old has been capped 33 times by the United States Men’s National Team since his debut for the Stars and Stripes under Bruce Arena in 2017. The San Francisco native has scored eight international goals at the senior level, including four goals in 16 caps throughout 2021, helping the U.S. capture the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title.