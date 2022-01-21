BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 13,935 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. There were also 102 additional deaths reported, most in a single day since May 2020.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 13.70%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,418,419. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,884.
There were 134,317 total new tests reported.
There are 3,105 people currently in the hospital with COVID. New data released by the state on Thursday shows nearly half of the cases in Massachusetts hospitals are "incidental".
There are also 446 patients currently in intensive care.