FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots re-signed special teamer/linebacker Harvey Langi on Friday. Langi’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman, announced the extension on Twitter.
Langi was set to become a free agent in March, but is reportedly getting a one-year extension from New England, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss. Langi appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, playing 98 snaps on special teams, but landed on IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 7.
The Patriots originally signed Langi as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017. He made the team out of camp but appeared in only one game before landing on the reserve/non-football injury list after he and his wife were injured in a car accident.
He was released by the team on cut-down day in 2018 and signed with the New York Jets. Langi played in 30 games over two seasons with the Jets, mostly playing on special teams. He did play 52 percent of New York's defensive snaps in 2020, racking up 60 combined tackles and a QB hit.
Langi returned to the Patriots in 2021 and had three tackles before his season ended, once again playing primarily on special teams.