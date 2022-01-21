BOSTON (CBS) – No criminal charges will be filed in the death of the Boston University professor who fell through broken stairs at an MBTA station last September.
David Jones was on a run when he fell through a rusted out flight of stairs at the JFK Station. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Jones attempted to go up the stairs, which had been blocked off and unattended for more than a year.
"Any death is a tragedy and his family, loved ones, students, and colleagues continue to mourn his untimely passing," Hayden said. "Based on a thorough and careful review of the evidence, however, we have determined that criminal charges are not warranted in connection with Dr. Jones' death."
Jones was an Associate Professor in the Department of Health Law, Policy and Management at Boston University's School of Public Health.
The staircase was removed after Jones’ death.