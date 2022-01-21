BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could.

As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun.

He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather hilarious message for the young fan.

“What’s up! It’s B-M 6-3, just walking off from warmups. I don’t know whose phone this is, but I hope you have a lot of fun tonight because I know I’m going to,” Marchand said in the video. “Anyways, gotta go. See ya.”

“I don’t know whose phone this is.” — Brad Marchand 🤣😂 Young Bruins fan Aiden Smith was treated to a pretty awesome surprise from @Bmarch63 before Thursday’s game against the Capitals. @NESN pic.twitter.com/VfIZz9kWzQ — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) January 21, 2022

Marchand may be disliked around the league, but any fanbase would welcome him with open arms because of things like this. He loves interacting with Boston fans, and is always looking for ways to make the gameday experience unique.

Thursday night’s video message certainly fits that bill. The phone belonged to a young fan named Aiden Smith, according to NESN. Not only was Smith treated to a thrilling 4-3 Bruins win, but he now has a priceless memory from Marchand.

Unfortunately for Marchand and the Bruins, the forward had to leave the game in the second period with a shoulder injury on what head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit” by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway.