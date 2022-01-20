WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Federal regulators say the Weymouth Compressor Station likely should never have been built for a host of safety and health reasons, but it’s too late to revoke the license. The decision to keep the natural gas facility open is a big blow to many residents who have been calling for a shut down due to safety concerns.

The Enbridge compressor station began operating in Weymouth in 2020, pumping natural gas into Maine and Canada.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission determined Thursday not to revoke its right to operate after it launched a review following two emergency shutdowns.

“We have a commission that is passing the buck,” said Weymouth resident Alice Arena, who was among a group of protesters outside the station Thursday night.

Those living in the neighborhood are disappointed, saying the station poses health and environmental concerns.

“Just close the plant completely, shut it down,” neighbor Paul Burwell said. “Biggest concerns are the health and the construction.”

“This facility, like so many facilities in this area, spews toxins,” Arena said. “If there is an accident here, there is no escape, no escape for the residents.”

The commission’s chairman said residents’ concerns are legitimate but doesn’t believe there is a legal basis to shut it down.

“It’s cold comfort to be told they are now looking at it, saying we made a mistake, we made a mistake in the siting in the beginning, but we are unwilling to do anything about that,” Arena said.

Enbridge is pleased with the move, stating, “We remain committed to safely and responsibly delivering natural gas for New England families and businesses.”

Residents WBZ spoke with say despite the decision they will continue to put pressure on state and local lawmakers to ensure this facility is run safely.