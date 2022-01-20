David Ortiz Calls Dan Shaughnessy An A-Hole On Live Radio Over Hall Of Fame SnubThe Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer's decision to leave him off the ballot.

Ball's Triple-Double Carries Hornets Past Celtics, 111-102LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Julian Edelman Didn't Sugarcoat Patriots' 'Embarrassing' Loss: 'Outcoached, Outplayered, Outefforted'"It just it seemed like the team looked overwhelmed."

Happy 20th Birthday To The Snow Bowl -- Or The Tuck Rule Game, Depending On Your PerspectiveThe foundation was laid for the Patriots' dynastic run on this date 20 years ago, in the unforgettable Snow Bowl -- or the infamous Tuck Rule Game, depending on your perspective.

Final Episode Of Tom Brady's Documentary Series Won't Air Until SpringtimeIf any Patriots fans had been watching Tom Brady's documentary series "Man In The Arena" on a weekly basis, they'll now have to wait a while to see the finale.