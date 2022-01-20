TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury Police say they have found the backyard rink where they will host a three-on-three matchup with youth players Jan. 27.
Officers were looking for the best homemade hockey rink in town to set up a game to connect with young people in the community. The department said they received dozens of submissions. They have narrowed down the entries to just one – the Abruzi family’s rink.
In a Tweet on Wednesday, police said they are ready for the big game – and their strategy is to wear the kids down.
Tewksbury Police said they hope to set up more fun competitions before winter’s over.