Hurley's Picks: The Dallas Cowboys Remain Stuck In Loserville, USAWe're going to make the picks for the divisional round ... but not before focusing on Dallas being Loserville, USA.

Arsenal Reportedly Make 'Strong Bid' For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt TurnerNew England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner's career arc may be making another significant jump.

David Ortiz Calls Dan Shaughnessy An A-Hole On Live Radio Over Hall Of Fame SnubThe Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer's decision to leave him off the ballot.

Ball's Triple-Double Carries Hornets Past Celtics, 111-102LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Julian Edelman Didn't Sugarcoat Patriots' 'Embarrassing' Loss: 'Outcoached, Outplayered, Outefforted'"It just it seemed like the team looked overwhelmed."