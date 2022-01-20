Menu
Sports
Patriots
Red Sox
Bruins
Celtics
Revolution
CBS Sports HQ Live
Video
CBSN Boston
CBSN National
CBS Sports HQ Live
All News Video
All Sports Video
Weather Forecast
News
News Sections
All News
Local Boston News From WBZ Channel 4 CBS
Local News
HealthWatch
Politics
Business
Education
Consumer
Entertainment
CBS+
Boston News
Exclusively WBZ
I-Team
Wednesday's Child
It Happens Here
Boston Next
Latest Headlines
Police: Brookline Dunkin' Customer Threw Hot Coffee At Man For Not Wearing Mask Inside Store
A man threw hot coffee at a fellow Dunkin' customer for not wearing a mask inside the store Thursday morning, Brookline police say.
Rage Against The Machine No Longer Performing At Boston Calling 2022
A previously announced headliner for Boston Calling will no longer perform at the music festival in May.
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million Investment Into Improvements At Mildred Haley Apartments In Jamaica Plain
The Mayor announced $50 million in capital investments would be made at the Mildred C. Haley Apartment Complex to go towards improving areas like plumbing, ventilation and renovating windows and bathrooms across 526 units of housing.
Weather
Weather Links
School Closings
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Weather App
School Visits
Video Forecast
WBZ Midday Forecast For January 20
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
2 hours ago
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For January 20
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
6 hours ago
Weather Blog
Light Snow Thursday Followed By Bitter Cold Friday
Most of us will see some snow on Thursday morning, perhaps just enough in areas south of Boston to make for some slick travel on untreated roads.
Cold Stretch Begins Second Half Of Winter, February Looks Milder Than Average
We’re passing the midway point of winter as daylight increases and average temperatures start the slow climb toward spring and summer.
Sports
All Sports
Patriots
Red Sox
Bruins
Celtics
Revolution
CBS Sports HQ Live
Latest Headlines
Hurley's Picks: The Dallas Cowboys Remain Stuck In Loserville, USA
We're going to make the picks for the divisional round ... but not before focusing on Dallas being Loserville, USA.
Arsenal Reportedly Make 'Strong Bid' For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner's career arc may be making another significant jump.
David Ortiz Calls Dan Shaughnessy An A-Hole On Live Radio Over Hall Of Fame Snub
The Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer's decision to leave him off the ballot.
Ball's Triple-Double Carries Hornets Past Celtics, 111-102
LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Julian Edelman Didn't Sugarcoat Patriots' 'Embarrassing' Loss: 'Outcoached, Outplayered, Outefforted'
"It just it seemed like the team looked overwhelmed."
Video
All Videos
CBSN Boston
CBSN National
CBS Sports HQ Live
All News Video
All Sports Video
Weather Forecast
On Demand Video
WBZ Midday Forecast For January 20
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
2 hours ago
WBZ News Update For January 20
Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.
2 hours ago
Maura Healey Announces She’s Running For Massachusetts Governor
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
2 hours ago
Federal Prosecutors Drop Charges Against MIT Professor Gang Chen, Accused Of Hiding Ties To China
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
2 hours ago
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Announces $50 Million Investment For Improvements At Mildred Hailey Apartments
WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
2 hours ago
Lifestyle
New England Living
New England Living: Inside One Of Boston's Most Exclusive Real Estate Listings
Get an inside look at one of Boston’s most unique and exclusive real estate listings.
New England Living: Transform Your Kitchen With Subtle Updates
Updating an aging kitchen doesn’t have to be a stressful process if you have the right partners.
New England Living: Ski Cabin Makeover
An aging ski cabin in New Hampshire’s White Mountains gets a beautiful Scandavian-style makeover.
CBS+
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
More
Station Info
WBZ-TV
Advertise
WBZ-TV Team
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Contact WBZ-TV
Social Media
WBZ App
Weather App
School Closings
More
Podcasts
Travel
CBS+
CBSN Boston
Watch Now
Protected: Discover Beautiful Sounds And The Wonder Of Hearing
January 20, 2022 at 11:40 am
Sponsored By
and Provided By HearingLife
(Getty Images)
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: