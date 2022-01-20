Josh Allen Opens Up About His Postgame Chat With Bill BelichickBill Belichick made sure to seek out Josh Allen to give him some props after the Bills quarterback completely torched the Patriots in the Wild Card round.

David Ortiz Hopes To Join Other Red Sox Legends In Hall Of Fame Next WeekDavid Ortiz is hoping to get his call to the Hall of Fame next week and join other Red Sox greats in Cooperstown. And he has a message for anyone who believes he took PEDs during his career.

Hurley's Picks: The Dallas Cowboys Remain Stuck In Loserville, USAWe're going to make the picks for the divisional round ... but not before focusing on Dallas being Loserville, USA.

Arsenal Reportedly Make 'Strong Bid' For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt TurnerNew England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner's career arc may be making another significant jump.

David Ortiz Calls Dan Shaughnessy An A-Hole On Live Radio Over Hall Of Fame SnubThe Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer's decision to leave him off the ballot.