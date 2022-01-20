BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 14,384 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. There were also 86 additional deaths reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 15.03%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,404,214. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,782.
There were 127,255 total new tests reported.
There are 3,144 people currently in the hospital with COVID. New data released by the state shows nearly half of the cases in Massachusetts hospitals are "incidental".
There are also 462 patients currently in intensive care.