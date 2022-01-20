FITCHBURG (CBS) – Fitchburg Police have charged a driver in a hit-and-run that left a young mother with serious injuries.
Alvin Gaston, 42, of Ayer, turned himself in late Wednesday night. He was not arrested, but was summoned to appear in court at a later date, according to police.
Investigators said Gaston was driving a 1998 Buick Century Monday night when he hit 22-year-old Samantha Dayao in Fitchburg and took off.
Dayao’s father, Jose Gonzalez, said she was walking home from work at the Wendy’s on North Main Street in Leominster when she was struck.
Gonzalez said his daughter is still in the hospital with several broken bones and will need reconstructive surgery on her face. She has a 6-year-old son. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay her bills.
Gaston is now charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Police said more charges are possible, depending on the outcome of their investigation.