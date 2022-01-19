BOSTON (CBS) – A customer at Regina Pizzeria allegedly punched an employee in the face over the weekend after he was told to wear a mask.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Regina in Boston’s North End neighborhood.
When told he had to wear a mask to enter the restaurant, the suspect said he was “from the neighborhood” and pushed his way inside.
Boston Police said the man then shoved the employee against the register and punched them on the left cheek.
The man ran off down North Margin Street.
The employee had swelling in their left cheek, but declined medical attention.
Police have not yet arrested the suspect.