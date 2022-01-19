NORWOOD (CBS) – Firefighters knocked down flames on the roof of the Moderna plant in Norwood Wednesday morning.
It happened on Investors Way just after 7 a.m.
The fire started in the HVAC system on the roof.
Firefighters used a ladder to reach the roof of the building and knock down the flames within about an hour.
No one was hurt during the fire. The building suffered minimal damage as ceiling tiles had to be pulled down to make sure the fire did not spread.
The facility is used for both production and as a lab.