BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 14,647 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were 199 additional deaths reported over four days.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 16.70%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,389,830. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,696.
There were 109,567 total new tests reported.
There are 3,187 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 475 patients currently in intensive care.