WEATHER ALERT:Snow Coming For Thursday Morning Commute
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 14,647 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were 199 additional deaths reported over four days.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 16.70%.

READ MORE: AG Maura Healey To Announce Run For Massachusetts Governor, Sources Tell WBZ-TV

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,389,830. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,696.

READ MORE: Customer Punches Regina Pizzeria Employee After Being Asked To Wear Mask

There were 109,567 total new tests reported.

There are 3,187 people currently in the hospital with COVID.

MORE NEWS: Snow Coming For Thursday Morning Commute

There are also 475 patients currently in intensive care.

CBSBoston.com Staff