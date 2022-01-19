BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a go for governor.
That’s the word from multiple non-staff sources close to Attorney General Maura Healey. No official confirmation from her office, but we’re told a formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday.
For Healey, 50, first elected AG in 2014, the decision ends years of speculation about her political ambitions. The talk went into overdrive on December 1 when Gov. Charlie Baker announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.
Healey will join a Democratic primary field that includes Danielle Allen, also 50, a Harvard political scientist who runs the Safra Center for Ethics, and State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who has represented the Second Suffolk District since 2009. Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, now US Secretary of Labor, has been eyeing a possible run since Baker’s withdrawal, but is believed by allies to be uninterested in competing with Healey for the job.
Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl, who lost the 2018 US Senate race to Elizabeth Warren, is the only announced GOP candidate.
Healey enters the race with a large financial edge over Allen and Chang-Diaz, far higher name recognition, and a healthy job-approval rating. But she may take flak for policy positions on criminal justice issues that are unpalatable to some progressives, and has faced criticism in the past for allegedly failing to aggressively pursue political corruption cases. If she wins in November, she will be the first sitting attorney general to do so, breaking a chain of failure that includes boldface political names such as Scott Harshbarger, Tom Reilly and Frank Bellotti.
Stay with WBZ News and CBSN Boston throughout 2022 for coverage of this and other developing races along with statewide ballot questions.