CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Gas Prices

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices are expected to start rising again.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts gas is currently $3.36 a gallon.

That’s up more than a dollar from a year ago. It was $2.34 a gallon in January 2021.

(WBZ-TV gas prices)

AAA said the price hike is primarily being caused by the rising cost of crude oil.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen the price for a barrel of oil slowly work its way from the mid-$60s to the low $80s,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “And the primary reason is global economic optimism, whether well-founded or not, that the worst of COVID may soon be behind us.”

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.31.

CBSBoston.com Staff