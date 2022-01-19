BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices are expected to start rising again.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts gas is currently $3.36 a gallon.
That’s up more than a dollar from a year ago. It was $2.34 a gallon in January 2021.
AAA said the price hike is primarily being caused by the rising cost of crude oil.
“In the past few weeks, we have seen the price for a barrel of oil slowly work its way from the mid-$60s to the low $80s,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “And the primary reason is global economic optimism, whether well-founded or not, that the worst of COVID may soon be behind us.”
The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.31.