Julian Edelman Didn't Sugarcoat Patriots' 'Embarrassing' Loss: 'Outcoached, Outplayered, Outefforted'"It just it seemed like the team looked overwhelmed."

Happy 20th Birthday To The Snow Bowl -- Or The Tuck Rule Game, Depending On Your PerspectiveThe foundation was laid for the Patriots' dynastic run on this date 20 years ago, in the unforgettable Snow Bowl -- or the infamous Tuck Rule Game, depending on your perspective.

Final Episode Of Tom Brady's Documentary Series Won't Air Until SpringtimeIf any Patriots fans had been watching Tom Brady's documentary series "Man In The Arena" on a weekly basis, they'll now have to wait a while to see the finale.

Early Mock Draft Has Patriots Getting Alabama Receiver Jameson WilliamsPatriots fans surely wish it were still playoff season in New England. Unfortunately for them, it's not. But it is mock draft season. For whatever that's worth.

Carolina Hurricanes' Twitter Account Twists The Knife On Rough Stretch For Boston SportsLosing any game is tough. Losing a hockey game 7-1 is even tougher. And getting trash-talked by a team's Twitter account after that loss? Even worse.