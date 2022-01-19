EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire said a bar employee helped stop a “dangerous and frightening situation” when they pinned a man to the ground after he threatened people in the business with a loaded gun.

Ricky Gagne, 49, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon after an incident at Shooter’s Pub in Exeter.

Witnessed told Exeter Police that Gagne walked into the bar just before it closed and said he was looking for his credit card. After being told the card was not behind the bar, witnesses said Gagne went to check the bathroom.

People in the bar began laughing at something, and Gagne allegedly said “if they thought the situation was funny” that he would go get a gun from his truck.

A short time later, police said Gagne came back into the bar with a gun and “racked” a round as he walked in. A witness told police Gagne pointed the gun at others while he walked in the door.

One of the bar employees pushed the door into Gagne and shoved him. While the two fell to the ground, Gagne’s gun also fell onto the floor.

Someone moved the gun out of Gagne’s reach, and the employee kept him pinned until police arrived.

Officers recovered a .40-caliber pistol with a magazine that was holding nine rounds, one that was in the chamber.

“This was a very dangerous and frightening situation for those who were inside the establishment at the time. We’re extremely thankful that no one was hurt during the incident,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.

Gagne was arraigned on Tuesday and is being held pending an evaluation.