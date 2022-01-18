FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Route 9 in Framingham Monday night, authorities said.
The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office and Framingham police are investigating the deadly crash that happened on California Avenue at about 9 p.m.
The driver of the 1986 Mazda RX7 was headed west in the left lane when it's alleged that he hit the pedestrian and then crashed into the center median.
First responders pronounced a man in his 40s dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.
The Mazda driver stayed at the scene and was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No charges have been filed yet as the investigation continues.