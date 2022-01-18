Tom Brady Is Still Mad About 49ers Drafting Giovanni CarmazziWhile some football fans will forever hate Tom Brady, they at least have to respect the man's ability to hold a grudge.

Walt Anderson And The NFL Cooked Up A Whopper Of A Lie For Football Fans On Wild Card WeekendIt shouldn't get lost in the chaos of playoff football that the NFL made a mistake and then made it worse by trying to lie about it.

NFL Films Catches Emotional Moment Between Damien Harris, Ivan Fears During Patriots' Playoff LossIn the midst of an ugly night of football, Damien Harris and running backs coach Ivan Fears had themselves a beautiful little moment on the sideline -- a moment which was captured by NFL Films.

Hunter Henry Looking To Build Off Successful -- And Healthy -- First Season With PatriotsHis first year with the Patriots was the first time that Hunter Henry was able to play a full season, something the tight end is incredibly proud of.

Patriots Sign Kristian Wilkerson, 5 Others To Future ContractsThe Patriots signed six players to future contracts on Monday, including practice squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson.