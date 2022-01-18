CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
AMHERST (CBS) – The FBI is now taking its search for missing University of Massachusetts nursing student Maura Murray nationwide.

According to Murray’s family, the FBI put out a new bulletin about her disappearance.

Maura Murray (WBZ-TV)

Nearly 18 years ago, in February 2004, Murray packed her car, lied to professors about a death in the family, and drove off from the UMass campus.

Later that day, she crashed her car on a road in northern New Hampshire and hasn’t been seen since.

Murray’s family said the goal of the FBI bulletin is to pool resources across agencies and jurisdictions.

