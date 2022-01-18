BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 56,489 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday and 47 additional deaths. The case numbers include reports from Friday and over the weekend, as well as some numbers from Thursday since Friday’s report was incomplete. The death count is from Friday and partially from Thursday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 17.44%, which is down from 19.90% on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,375,183. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,497.
There were 365, total new tests reported.
There are 3,192 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down slightly from 3,223 people in the hospital on Friday.
There are also 466 patients currently in intensive care.