MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The Governor of New Hampshire has written a letter to a Massachusetts judge to question how Adam Montgomery was granted custody of seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery. Harmony was reported missing from Manchester, NH in December 2021 but she hasn’t been seen since 2019.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with allegedly abusing her. Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s wife, is also facing charges, including theft for allegedly accepting the food stamp benefits for Harmony.

“Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women in Massachusetts,” said the letter from Gov. Chris Sununu. “Why would the Massachusetts court choose to place custody of Harmony with this horrible individual? What caused such a fateful decision?”

According to Sununu, in December 2018, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (MA DCF) requested that New Hampshire DCYF conduct a home study of Adam and Kayla Montgomery. But before it was completed “a court in Lawrence, Massachusetts abruptly gave sole custody of Harmony to her father in February of 2019.”

“It is unclear why the Massachusetts courts moved so quickly with this permanent placement prior to the completion of the home study,” Sununu wrote.

He believes the Interstate Compact for the Placement of Children (ICPC) home study would have found Montgomery to be an unfit father for Harmony.

“This family was troubled, transient and originally engaged with the Massachusetts child protection system. Only as an unfortunate result of Harmony’s disappearance has New Hampshire come to learn the full extent of the family’s background and the type of upbringing Harmony faced prior to arriving in New Hampshire.”

Sununu concluded the letter by reiterating that finding Harmony was the state’s first priority.

“You owe it to Harmony Montgomery, her loved ones, and the public to fully cooperate in handing over the imperative information on this case that could help provide answers and assist with our search. We hope you can agree time is of the essence and give this matter the urgency that is required.”

On January 13, Sununu ordered the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) to begin an “immediate review” of how it handled Harmony’s case.

A reward fund for information leading to Harmony’s whereabouts has raised more than $100,000. Police have received over 300 tips.

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.