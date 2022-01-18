BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will make an announcement about COVID-19 testing and schools Tuesday.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley for the event at the State House. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above at 10 a.m.
The administration did not release any other information about the announcement.
There were 48,414 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools between January 6 and January 12. It’s the most reported cases for students and staff in a single week.