BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two.

We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west.

Is our luck about to change?

While there are multiple chances of snow in the next several days, at this point, I am not all that bullish on any of them.

After a mild day on Wednesday, a cold front pushes through here late Wednesday night and there will likely be some light snow on the backside of this boundary. During Thursday morning, areas south of the Pike could see a light accumulation, between a coating to an inch or two. Perhaps just enough to whiten some roads and slow things down a bit.

Friday is a very cold day with a stiff wind off the Ocean. That cold air flowing over the relatively mid-Atlantic could produce some light ocean-effect snowfall over parts of southeastern MA on Friday. Not expecting much more than scattered coatings here and there, mainly over Plymouth County.

The greatest snow threat of the week comes late on Friday and into Saturday. A wave of low pressure will form on the tail end of Thursday’s cold front way down in the Gulf of Mexico. It will ride up over the southeastern United States and emerge off the Carolina’s late Friday.

While some models are trying to deepen this system and pull it northward towards New England, the vast majority show a fairly weak and flat wave sliding well south of here early Saturday. We cannot yet rule out a farther northern track and snowier scenario for New England, but odds certainly favor either a fringe (lighter snow) or complete miss to the south.

With the storm track likely being farther south than what is optimal for a good New England snowstorm, the best chance of seeing accumulating snow on Saturday would be over southeastern MA. As of this writing, I would give about a 50-50 chance of plowable (3” or more) snow down over Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties Saturday morning. Odds decrease to the north and west of Boston.

Regardless of what happens Saturday, next week looks mighty cold, perhaps the coldest overall week of the season. If you are rooting for snow, all I can say is there is plenty of time left on the clock. Sit tight.