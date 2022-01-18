Hunter Henry Looking To Build Off Successful -- And Healthy -- First Season With PatriotsHis first year with the Patriots was the first time that Hunter Henry was able to play a full season, something the tight end is incredibly proud of.

Patriots Sign Kristian Wilkerson, 5 Others To Future ContractsThe Patriots signed six players to future contracts on Monday, including practice squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Celtics Shake Off Rough Start, Beat Pelicans 104-92 On Strong Games From Tatum And BrownJayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Patriots Scouting Consultant Eliot Wolf To Interview For Bears, Vikings GM OpeningsThe New England coaching staff isn't the only group that could be poached this offseason. The Patriots front office may also be looking to fill a few openings.

Brad Marchand Named NHL's First Star Of The WeekBrad Marchand's star power was on full display last week, earning him a big honor on Monday.