ROXBURY (CBS) – A new push to increase COVID testing in Boston is underway as the city is opening a high-capacity site Tuesday morning in Roxbury.
The newly opened clinic at the Bruce C. Bolling in Roxbury is one of three new sites coming as part of the city’s push to provide free testing to all Boston residents.
The site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-8 p.m. with walk-ins welcome.
Cambridge-based CIC Health will administer the tests. Self PCR tests will also be available on site with results expected within 24 hours of testing.
The Bolling testing clinic will be one of three stand alone testing sites fully backed by the Boston Public Health Commission. The other two are set to open in Dorchester and Mattapan.
Free walk-in tasting is already available at the Anna M. Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain and at the West End House in Allston.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be at the Bolling Building for a tour later Tuesday morning.