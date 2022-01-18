BEVERLY (CBS) – Greg Fonzi resigned as head coach of the Beverly High School varsity boys hockey team after an altercation with an assistant from the opposing team at the conclusion of Monday’s game.
The incident happened at center ice after Danvers won, 2-1, in overtime at Essex Sports Center.
According to the Salem News, Fonzi knocked down Danvers assistant Colby Mulry.
Fonzi said he sent his team off the ice and told players not to participate in the postgame handshake because of MIAA COVID policies. Fonzi told the newspaper he pushed Mulry away from him because he was not wearing a mask.
“I did something stupid,” Fonzi told the Salem News. “Honestly, that’s my fault. I should’ve just walked off.”
Beverly Superintendent of Schools Suzanne Charochak said in a statement to WBZ-TV that the district accepted Fonzi’s resignation from his coaching position.
“We are disappointed by this incident and affirm that his actions do not reflect the values of our district, nor the sports programs at Beverly High. At this time, the team will continue under the guidance of the assistant coaches until an appointment is made,” Charochak said.