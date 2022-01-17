BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence.
In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child.
Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning:
papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17, 2022
While that’s great news for Williams and his girlfriend, it will leave the Celtics shorthanded against the Pelicans. This will be the 10th game that Boston will play without Williams this season, with the team going 4-5 in the previous nine contests.
Williams is having a career year for the Celtics, averaging 10.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. His 2.1 blocks per game is currently tied for the third-best average in the NBA. The big man has logged a double-double in three of his last four games.
Grant Williams and Al Horford will make up Boston’s front court against the Pelicans on Monday.