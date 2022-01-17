BOSTON (CBS) — The New England coaching staff isn’t the only group that could be poached this offseason. The Patriots front office may also be looking to fill a few openings.
Eliot Wolf has become a hot name for open general manager positions after helping reconstruct the Patriots roster over the last year, and he already has a pair of interviews scheduled this week. Wolf will interview with the Chicago Bears for their GM position on Tuesday, followed by an interview with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Albert Breer. Both teams fired their GMs recently and are interviewing a number of candidates for their openings.
Wolf, 39, was a member of the Green Bay Packers front office for 14 seasons before serving as an assistant GM for the Cleveland Browns from 2018-19. He joined the Patriots in 2020 and was a big part of New England's pre-draft process in 2021.
The Patriots had an excellent draft class in 2021, highlighted by quarterback Mac Jones (taken 15th overall), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (drafted in the second round) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (fourth round). All three played major roles for the Patriots, as the team went 10-7 during the regular season before getting pummeled by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.
In addition to Wolf interviewing with other teams this week, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is also set to interview for the Denver Broncos head coaching position. Mayo is also reportedly a “leading candidate” for the Houston Texans head coaching gig.