FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team’s draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It’s a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with.

The Patriots have picked 21st a total of six times in the franchise’s history, though it has been a decade since the team last picked in that spot. New England has drafted in the spot four times since Bill Belichick took over, and the results have been pretty good with those four selections.

Here’s a look at who the Patriots were able to land at No. 21 in the past:

2012: Chandler Jones, DE

2006: Laurence Maroney, RB

2004: Vince Wilfork, NT

2002: Daniel Graham, TE

1976: Tim Fox, S

1967: John Charles, DB

Jones and Wilfork were huge hits for Belichick. Jones became one of the NFL’s best pass rushers and helped New England win a Super Bowl in his third season, while Wilfork won two Super Bowls and was named to five Pro Bowl rosters during his time with the Patriots.

Maroney had a decent four-year career with the Patriots, though he never really lived up to the hype as a first-round running back. Graham also arrived in New England with some high expectations, and though he didn’t put up big receiving numbers, he was a key member of championship teams in 2003 and 2004.

As for the pre-Belichick era, Fox was a core member of the New England defense for six seasons, coming down with 17 interceptions over his career with the team. He made the All-Rookie team in 1976, and was a Pro Bowler in 1980. Charles was taken in the first AFL/NFL Draft, and went on to appear in 39 games over his three seasons as a Patriots defensive back.

Overall, the Patriots are scheduled to make five picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. They own their own picks in Rounds 1-4, and a sixth-round pick that was acquired from the L.A. Rams.

Some areas that the team will likely address in the draft include linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver. The Patriots enjoyed great seasons from a trio of rookies in 2021: quarterback Mac Jones (15th overall), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (38th overall) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (fourth round).

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place from April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.