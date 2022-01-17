BOSTON (CBS) — With New England’s season ending Saturday night with a 47-17 playoff loss to the Bills, several players are now left to ponder their future with the team this offseason. At the top of that list is special teams captain Matthew Slater.

The 36-year-old didn’t want to discuss his future following Saturday’s loss, not wanting to make the evening about himself. He did acknowledge that he has a lot of thinking and praying to do before deciding whether or not he wants to return for a 15th NFL season.

“I don’t want to disrespect the team and what we just went through and talk about my personal situation,” Slater said in Buffalo. “I’m closer to the end; we all know that.

“I’ll pray about it and make a final decision and have some conversations. But tonight, I just want to make sure I express gratitude to people that I owe it to and take time to be reflective, not only for the experience this year, but the entirety of my career,” he added.

Slater has won three Super Bowls and been named to 10 Pro Bowl rosters during his NFL career, with a pair of First Team All-Pro honors and a spot on New England’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round in 2008, Slater is one of two players (along with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan) from that draft class to still be playing with their original team.

While he isn’t sure what his own future holds at this point, Slater is optimistic for New England’s future with quarterback Mac Jones. The veteran came away impressed with Jones throughout the quarterback’s rookie season, and says the franchise is in good hands.

“I know my kids and I will be watching him for a long time to come,” Slater said of Jones. “I’m excited about where this organization is going to be in the future with him; it’s certainly been an honor for me to play alongside him and see him grow over the course of the year. Patriots Nation, they should be excited about having No. 10 as a quarterback.”