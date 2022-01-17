BOSTON (CBS) – A powerful winter storm is bringing a variety of conditions around Massachusetts on Monday.
Snow is falling in many interior locations, while rain is falling in other parts of the state. But that isn’t the only concern.
Winds are also whipping around the region, with gusts reported around 60 MPH.
Here are the latest snowfall and wind totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
SNOW TOTALS
Lunenburg 5.3
Southwick 5.0
Shirley 4.2
Clinton 4.0
Westford 4.0
Westfield 3.5
West Brookfield 3.5
Grafton 3.0
Spencer 3.0
Westboro 2.9
Pepperell 2.8
Hopkinton 2.0
Franklin 2.0
WIND GUSTS
Marshfield 61 MPH
Fairhaven 56 MPH
Nantucket 52 MPH
Beverly 52 MPH
Cambridge 50 MPH
Rockport 50 MPH
Mashpee 49 MPH
Duxbury 47 MPH
Milton – Blue Hill 46 MPH
Winthrop 46 MPH
Duxbury 45 MPH
Newburyport 45 MPH
Orleans 44 MPH
Fall River 45 MPH
North Weymouth 43 MPH
Dennis 42 MPH
Swampscott 40 MPH