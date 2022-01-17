BOSTON (CBS) — Flooded roads along the coast of Massachusetts and New Hampshire were causing problems for drivers on Monday. A storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area.
Hampton, New Hampshire Police warned drivers not to drive through water. "As we are approaching high tide several roads are closed due to flooding," the department tweeted. Ashworth Ave., Brown Ave., Lafayette Rd. near the marsh were closed.
Ocean Blvd from North Hampton to Rye, New Hampshire was also completely shut down after it was covered by water and rocks.
In Salisbury, Route 1A on both sides from Reservation Road to North End Boulevard was closed due to flooding, MassDOT said.
Much of Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn was flooded as well around 10 a.m. but the water has since receded.
Water from the ocean had flooded the Long Wharf in Boston. A video shows waves crashing up onto the walkway.