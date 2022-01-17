FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are already in offseason mode following Saturday night’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England signed six players to future contracts on Monday, including practice squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson.
Wilkerson has shown a lot of upside over his two years with the Patriots, appearing in four games while spending most of his time on the team’s practice squad. He was elevated for three games during the 2021 season, and made the most out of his Week 17 start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Those were the first touchdowns of the 25-year-old’s career.
The Patriots also signed receivers Tre Nixon and Malcolm Perry, kicker Quinn Nordin, running back Devine Ozigbo, and offensive lineman Will Sherman to future contracts on Monday. Perry is the only player in that mix who did not finish the season on New England’s practice squad.
New England claimed Perry, who played quarterback at Navy and entered the NFL as a receiver, off waivers from the Miami Dolphins ahead of the season. He was placed on IR on Sept. 11 and was released on Nov. 17, and was signed to the New Orleans practice squad in late November.
Perry started two games and had nine appearances for the Dolphins as a rookie, finishing 2020 with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.